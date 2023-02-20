Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) PT at $62.86

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.86.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in BCE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Performance

BCE Increases Dividend

Shares of BCE stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. BCE has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

