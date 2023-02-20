Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $90.75

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.
CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.
CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
