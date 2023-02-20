Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target at $90.75

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.75.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $77.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $85.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,492,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,805,000 after purchasing an additional 526,669 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

