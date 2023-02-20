Brokerages Set Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Price Target at GBX 703

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 704.17 ($8.55).

LRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.10) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 645 ($7.83) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.62) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 785 ($9.53) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

LRE stock opened at GBX 617 ($7.49) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.10. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.13). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 633.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 561.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.75%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

