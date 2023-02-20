Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $22.88

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Lemonade Stock Performance
NYSE:LMND opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $32.97.
Institutional Trading of Lemonade
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lemonade (LMND)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.