Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $22.88

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lemonade to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Lemonade Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

