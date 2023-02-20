Brokerages Set Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Price Target at $151.33

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

SBGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $33.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.