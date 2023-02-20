Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) PT at GBX 3,301.88

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,301.88 ($40.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 3,150 ($38.24) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,360 ($28.65) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,640 ($32.05) to GBX 3,000 ($36.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 2,780 ($33.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,511.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,169.05. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,306 ($52.27). The stock has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Wizz Air

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 82,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,412 ($29.28), for a total transaction of £1,983,484.08 ($2,407,725.27). Company insiders own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

