Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

NYSE:BKD opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. The company has a market cap of $573.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Brookdale Senior Living

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

