Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Receives $47.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.06.

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $35.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $2,027,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Nekton Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. now owns 672,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

