Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CABA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CABA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 420,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,039. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 352,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 143,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

