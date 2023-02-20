Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target to $72.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.67.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $40.77 and a 12 month high of $99.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,672,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,532 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

