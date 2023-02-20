Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Price Target to GBX 35

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 40 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 83.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 38 ($0.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.24) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

EnQuest Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EnQuest stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 19.06 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 4,801,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,999. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.23 million, a P/E ratio of 65.72, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.69. EnQuest has a twelve month low of GBX 18.36 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity

EnQuest Company Profile

In other EnQuest news, insider Amjad Bseisu bought 4,222,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £886,626.93 ($1,067,710.66). 18.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

