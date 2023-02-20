Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $52.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $2.09 on Thursday, reaching $44.96. 872,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,288. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18, a P/E/G ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.65.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,415 shares of company stock worth $2,682,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,230 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

