Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,968,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,773,412 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $211,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.95 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.29%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

