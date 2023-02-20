Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $177,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.65.

NYSE HD opened at $317.95 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $350.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

