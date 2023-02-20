Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,130 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.27% of Prologis worth $250,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 6.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $125.32 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.