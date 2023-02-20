Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$161.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$157.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$162.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$160.89. The firm has a market cap of C$105.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.862 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.25%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading

