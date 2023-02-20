Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287,480 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 1.6% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 1.86% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $966,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $55.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

