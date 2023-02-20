Cara Therapeutics’ (CARA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5 %

CARA traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $10.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,009. The company has a market capitalization of $578.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.97. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $33,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,901 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $49,453.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock valued at $147,171 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

