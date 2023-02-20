CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDNA. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.40.

CDNA traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. CareDx has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $835.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $85,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,314.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,875,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $447,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,497,000 after buying an additional 1,791,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in CareDx by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,214,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,531,000 after buying an additional 1,174,094 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,003,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,677,000 after buying an additional 914,713 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in CareDx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,311,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,490,000 after buying an additional 844,624 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CareDx by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 968,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,797,000 after buying an additional 636,300 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

