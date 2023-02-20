CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.36-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.52 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

CBIZ Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.99. 329,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,794. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.56 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CBIZ by 853.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,376,000 after buying an additional 3,465,585 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CBIZ by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

