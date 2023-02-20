C&C Group (LON:CCR) Sets New 52-Week High at $15,140.00

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £151.40 ($182.32) and last traded at £150.80 ($181.60), with a volume of 784453 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £148.80 ($179.19).

CCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of C&C Group from GBX 230 ($2.77) to GBX 200 ($2.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of £59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100,533.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 509.79.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

