CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Holdings Cut by Dragoneer Investment Group LLC

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,573,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,260,000 shares during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions makes up 3.5% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC owned about 2.35% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $132,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,809,000 after acquiring an additional 13,003,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 536.4% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 13.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,045,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 478,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 33.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,866,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,187,000 after acquiring an additional 964,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,717 shares of company stock valued at $518,307 over the last quarter. 6.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 350,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,221. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

