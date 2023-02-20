CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Receives Buy Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 228.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 461,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,997. The company has a market cap of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.68. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.71.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that CEL-SCI will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEL-SCI

About CEL-SCI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

