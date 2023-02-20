Charter Communications (CHTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00.

1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $580.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $541.00 to $606.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $610.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $425.00.

1/29/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00.

1/5/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $380.00.

1/5/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.62. 678,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $605.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.79.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

