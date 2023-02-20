Charter Communications (CHTR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $440.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $405.00 to $390.00.
- 1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $580.00 to $540.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $541.00 to $606.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $410.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $610.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $450.00 to $425.00.
- 1/29/2023 – Charter Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $450.00.
- 1/5/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $550.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $380.00.
- 1/5/2023 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/22/2022 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $370.00.
Charter Communications Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.62. 678,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $605.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.79.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Charter Communications
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
