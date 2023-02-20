Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $395.62 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $605.62. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $371.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.