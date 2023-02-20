Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CMCM stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

