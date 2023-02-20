Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,649 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,612,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,340. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $314.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.