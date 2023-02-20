Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

CHUY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. CL King assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Chuy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 622.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 273.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded up $2.92 on Monday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,755. The company has a market capitalization of $663.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $39.96.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

