Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 32.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

CI opened at $301.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $218.52 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

