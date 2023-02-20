Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,919,000. Selway Asset Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 120,177 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

