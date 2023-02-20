Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.40.
Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.
In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
