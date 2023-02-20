Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.40.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,321,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,416,957. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,315 shares of company stock valued at $10,611,218 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after buying an additional 750,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after buying an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after buying an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after buying an additional 59,466,550 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

