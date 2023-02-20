Citigroup Boosts Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target to $16.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMPL. Bank of America upgraded Amplitude from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Amplitude from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of AMPL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 890,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,248. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $238,994.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 967,394 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,184.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Amplitude by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after acquiring an additional 952,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

