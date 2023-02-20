Citigroup Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $166.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.

ECL stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,127. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

