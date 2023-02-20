Citigroup Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $166.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $164.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.13.
Ecolab Stock Up 0.3 %
ECL stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $162.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,127. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
