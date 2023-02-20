Citigroup Boosts Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $36.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,003,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.69. The company has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 75,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.