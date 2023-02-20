Citigroup Cuts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reissued a hold rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,415,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. Shopify has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

