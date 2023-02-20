Citigroup Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $28.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.
Livent Stock Down 10.0 %
Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
