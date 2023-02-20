Citigroup Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $28.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTHM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE LTHM traded down $2.67 on Thursday, reaching $24.14. 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,249. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. Livent has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Livent by 86.2% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

