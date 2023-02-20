Citigroup Increases Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $114.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

WAB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.49. 1,297,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

