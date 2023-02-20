Citigroup Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $95.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 366,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $140.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11.

Institutional Trading of Endava

Endava Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Endava by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,254,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,028 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 9.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,672,000 after acquiring an additional 175,041 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Endava by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Endava by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

