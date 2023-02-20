Citigroup Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $95.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s current price.
DAVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.
Shares of DAVA stock traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 366,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. Endava has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $140.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11.
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
