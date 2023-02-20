Citigroup Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $95.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.44.
Endava Stock Performance
DAVA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 366,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $140.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava
Endava Company Profile
Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
- Shopify Braces Investors for Q1 2023 Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.