Citigroup Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $95.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.44.

DAVA stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.63. 366,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,806. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.11. Endava has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $140.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 433.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 20.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

