Cobak Token (CBK) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Cobak Token (CBK) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Cobak Token has a market capitalization of $58.42 million and $4.83 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003282 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,574,649 tokens. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @cobakofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cobak Token’s official website is cobak.co.kr. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI.”

