Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.71.

CFRUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 130 to CHF 138 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 160 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 1.2 %

CFRUY stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

