Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.65. 1,501,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,124. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

