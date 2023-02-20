Comparing GeneDx (WGS) & The Competition

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) is one of 34 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GeneDx to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GeneDx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneDx -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% GeneDx Competitors -133.87% -450.04% -31.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for GeneDx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx Competitors 7 144 287 0 2.64

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 65.53%. Given GeneDx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GeneDx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares GeneDx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GeneDx $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.56 GeneDx Competitors $1.37 billion -$110.14 million 34.90

GeneDx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GeneDx. GeneDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of GeneDx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

GeneDx has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx’s peers have a beta of 1.55, indicating that their average stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GeneDx peers beat GeneDx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

GeneDx Company Profile

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

