Comparing Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) & Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Priority Technology has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Accenture has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Priority Technology and Accenture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Priority Technology 2.10% -9.38% 0.53% Accenture 11.31% 31.49% 15.27%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Priority Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accenture 1 7 9 0 2.47

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Priority Technology and Accenture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Priority Technology presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Accenture has a consensus price target of $324.79, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Priority Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than Accenture.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Priority Technology and Accenture’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Priority Technology $514.90 million 0.64 $1.39 million ($0.24) -18.00 Accenture $61.59 billion 2.83 $6.88 billion $11.01 25.16

Accenture has higher revenue and earnings than Priority Technology. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accenture, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Accenture shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.9% of Priority Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Accenture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accenture beats Priority Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The Consumer Payments represents consumer-related services and offerings including merchant acquiring and transaction processing services including the proprietary MX enterprise suite. The Commercial Payments represents services provided to certain enterprise customers, including outsourced sales force to those customers and accounts payable automation services to commercial customers. The Integrated Partners represents payment adjacent services that are provided primarily to the health care and residential real estate industries. The company was founded on April 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

