Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 775.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

