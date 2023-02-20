Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance
Shares of CPSI stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.
