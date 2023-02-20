Conflux Market Capitalization Tops $629.52 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 72.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $629.52 million and approximately $851.75 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 493.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Conflux

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.21882514 USD and is up 34.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $558,245,364.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

