Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of ED traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 3,654,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

