Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2023

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:EDGet Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. 3,654,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.93. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:EDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.