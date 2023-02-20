Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Constellation Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $249.00 to $245.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 648.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

