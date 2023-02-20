ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $153.45 Million

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $153.45 million and approximately $68.09 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00422897 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.07 or 0.28013440 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Profile
ConstitutionDAO launched on November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. The official website for ConstitutionDAO is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ConstitutionDAO Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ConstitutionDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ConstitutionDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.
