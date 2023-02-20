Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.88. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Coty by 90.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

